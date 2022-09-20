Left Menu

Jenna Ortega to work with Martin Freeman in 'Miller's Girl'

Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega is all set to collaborate with actor Martin Freeman in Lionsgate and Point Grey's Miller's Girl.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:08 IST
Jenna Ortega to work with Martin Freeman in 'Miller's Girl'
Jenna Ortega (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega is all set to collaborate with actor Martin Freeman in Lionsgate and Point Grey's Miller's Girl. According to Deadline, In Miller's Girl, a creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.

The film is currently shooting in Georgia and Lionsgate is handling the global sales. Erin Westerman, President of Production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, told Deadline, "While we are excited for the movie to speak for itself, the level of talent assembled for this special film is a testament to Jade, whose screenplay lures you in with her dazzling voice. And then eats you alive."

Meanwhile, Ortega will next star in the lead role of the Tim Burton Netflix series 'Wednesday', centring on the Addams Family character. In January, she was seen in a horror film 'Scream' which collected over $140 million globally at the box office and she is all set to work in the sixth instalment of the super hit franchise.

She recently wrapped production on the crime thriller Finest Kind directed by Oscar winner Brian Helgeland, was last seen starring in A24's X and HBO's The Fallout, Deadline reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022