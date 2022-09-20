Left Menu

Nicholas Galitzine to work with Anne Hathway in 'The Idea of you'

Actor Nicholas Galitzine is all set to work opposite academy award winner Anne Hathway in the upcoming romantic film 'The Idea of you'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:12 IST
Nicholas Galitzine to work with Anne Hathway in 'The Idea of you'
Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathway (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Nicholas Galitzine is all set to work opposite academy award winner Anne Hathway in the upcoming romantic film 'The Idea of you'. According to Deadline, the film is based on Robinne Lee's bestselling contemporary love story of the same name and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Helmed by the Emmy-nominated director Michael Showalter, the film showcases Sophie (played by Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie's husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has cancelled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter. Sophie then picks up the pieces, braving the crowds and desert heat in Dan's place. While at the music festival, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon. The shooting of the film will begin in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Galitzine will next be seen in Prime Video's upcoming romantic comedy 'Red, White & Royal Blue', based on Casey McQuiston's New York Times and the USA Today bestselling novel of the same name, as well as the comedy Bottoms from MGM's Orion Pictures. He also recently starred alongside Sofia Carson as the male lead in Netflix's romance 'Purple Hearts' and as Prince Robert in Prime Video's 'Cinderella', opposite actor Camila Cabello, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022