CPI(M) to hold 'Insaaf' rally in Kolkata to seek justice for Anis Khan

Youth and student wings of CPI(M) will hold 'Insaaf' rally at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata on Tuesday to seek justice for Anis Khan, a student leader who died mysteriously in February.

The Left party's youth wing DYFI and students' body SFI will hold the rally which may cause traffic snarls.

The 'Insaaf' (justice) rally will be attended by students, youths and people from various walks of life seeking justice for Anis Khan, a DYFI leader said.

While Khan's father Salem has alleged that his son was assaulted and thrown over from the third floor of their house in Amta in Howrah district by people dressed in police and civic volunteer uniforms, the police have denied the allegation and claimed that he had fallen accidentally leading to his death on February 19.

The Left parties have held several agitations since then over the incident.

