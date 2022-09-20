Left Menu

Sarah Paulson to play cult leader Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's ‘The Way Down’ adaptation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:27 IST
Sarah Paulson to play cult leader Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's ‘The Way Down’ adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy winner Sarah Paulson has been roped in by HBO Max to essay the role of cult leader Gwen Shamblin in the streamer's scripted adaptation of its docu-series ''The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin''.

According to Deadline, Michelle Dean is attached as the showrunner.

Paulson will play Shamblin, who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church.

She was accused of emotional, psychological and physical abuse and exploitation for the church's alleged cult-like practices.

HBO Max released the first three episodes of Marina Zenovich's investigative docuseries “The Way Down” last year on September 30. Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios and Huntley Productions are backing the series. Executive producers are Dean, Paulson, Zenovich, Nile Cappello, Ross Dinerstein, P G Morgan, Luke Dillon for 3 Arts Entertainment and Chrissy Teigen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022