Sarah Paulson to play cult leader Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's ‘The Way Down’ adaptation
Emmy winner Sarah Paulson has been roped in by HBO Max to essay the role of cult leader Gwen Shamblin in the streamer's scripted adaptation of its docu-series ''The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin''.
According to Deadline, Michelle Dean is attached as the showrunner.
Paulson will play Shamblin, who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church.
She was accused of emotional, psychological and physical abuse and exploitation for the church's alleged cult-like practices.
HBO Max released the first three episodes of Marina Zenovich's investigative docuseries “The Way Down” last year on September 30. Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios and Huntley Productions are backing the series. Executive producers are Dean, Paulson, Zenovich, Nile Cappello, Ross Dinerstein, P G Morgan, Luke Dillon for 3 Arts Entertainment and Chrissy Teigen.
