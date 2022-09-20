Left Menu

Youth arrested for pelting stones at crew of Emraan Hashmi's film in J-K

A youth was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the film crew of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Ground Zero in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.Some media reports claimed the actor was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday when the crew was shooting in the Pahalgam area.Hashmi, however, said the reports are inaccurate.After the film shooting ended at 715 pm on September 18, a miscreant pelted stones at the crew members, the Anantnag police said in a tweet.Accordingly FIR no.

A youth was arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the film crew of Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Ground Zero' in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Some media reports claimed the actor was injured in the incident that took place on Sunday when the crew was shooting in the Pahalgam area.

Hashmi, however, said the reports are ''inaccurate''.

After the film shooting ended at 7:15 pm on September 18, a miscreant pelted stones at the crew members, the Anantnag police said in a tweet.

''Accordingly FIR no. 77/2022 was registered in Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested,'' it said.

Hashmi and the film crew have been shooting for 'Ground Zero' in Kashmir for the past two weeks and have not faced any issues. The incident in Pahalgam was an isolated one and involved only one person, the officials said.

Hashmi dismissed reports that he was injured in the stone pelting.

''The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate,'' the actor tweeted.

