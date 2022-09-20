Varun Dhawan does the perfect Sanjay Dutt impression; watch video

Varun Dhawan recreated Sanjay Dutt's walk from his movie 'Kaante' and dropped the video on social media. On Monday, Varun took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an interesting reel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CirkPhzgD-U/ In the video, the actor was seen walking straight toward the camera on the lyrics of 'Rama Re' from the 'Kaante' movie. He could be seen wearing a black t-shirt that he paired with a leather jacket and denim.

To complete his look, he opted for silver chains and a pair of black shades. Varun was seen fully in Sanjay Dutt's vibe as he sported long hair and wore a pink coloured bandana.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "chavagiri." As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Actor Avneet Kaur reacted with heart and smiling emojis. Fans garnered the post with heart and fire emojis.

Recently, Varun graced the famous Koffee couch with his 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Anil Kapoor. From talking about sex to infidelity, Karan discussed several topics with the actors. However, the highlight of the episode was Varun grilling Karan. Talking about his work front, Varun recently delivered a box-office hit 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film was released in June this year. The film that also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles is now available on Amazon Prime.

Varun will next be seen in 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon. The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale' and 2019 'Kalank'. The film which went on floors earlier in March at Arunachal Pradesh will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'. The film is slated to release in cinemas on November 25, 2022. (ANI)

