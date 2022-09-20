Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven' to release theatrically on September 29

Superstar Dhanush on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action movie ''Naane Varuven'' will release in cinemas worldwide on September 29. The ''Gray Man'' star took to Twitter to share the opening date of the Tamil psychological action thriller movie. ''Naane Varuven #sep29 worldwide,'' he wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Dhanush's brother, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan, has directed ''Naane Varuven''. The duo have previously worked on Tamil titles ''Thulluvadho Ilamai'', ''Kadhal Kondein'', ''7G Rainbow Colony'', ''Pudhupettai'' and ''Mayakkam Enna''.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film. Dhanush on Wednesday also announced the release date of his Tamil-Telugu venture ''Sir'' (''Vaathi''). His last big screen outing was the hit film ''Thiruchitrambalam''.

