Left Menu

Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven' to release theatrically on September 29

Superstar Dhanush on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action movie Naane Varuven will release in cinemas worldwide on September 29. The Gray Man star took to Twitter to share the opening date of the Tamil psychological action thriller movie. Dhanush on Wednesday also announced the release date of his Tamil-Telugu venture Sir Vaathi.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:42 IST
Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven' to release theatrically on September 29
  • Country:
  • United States

Superstar Dhanush on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action movie ''Naane Varuven'' will release in cinemas worldwide on September 29. The ''Gray Man'' star took to Twitter to share the opening date of the Tamil psychological action thriller movie. ''Naane Varuven #sep29 worldwide,'' he wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Dhanush's brother, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan, has directed ''Naane Varuven''. The duo have previously worked on Tamil titles ''Thulluvadho Ilamai'', ''Kadhal Kondein'', ''7G Rainbow Colony'', ''Pudhupettai'' and ''Mayakkam Enna''.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film. Dhanush on Wednesday also announced the release date of his Tamil-Telugu venture ''Sir'' (''Vaathi''). His last big screen outing was the hit film ''Thiruchitrambalam''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022