Gala for Arisha Azmi’s Third Birthday

Heera Shaikh and Farhan Azmi celebrated their beautiful daughter, Arishas third birthday with a bedazzling party at Novotel Mumbai in Juhu Beach. The light of the party was the sparkle in Arishas eyes when she saw the festivities unfold. Heera Shaikh and Farhan Azmi made this birthday extremely special for little Arisha and all of her friends.

Updated: 20-09-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:12 IST
Heera Shaikh and Farhan Azmi celebrated their beautiful daughter, Arisha’s third birthday with a bedazzling party at Novotel Mumbai in Juhu Beach. Close friends and family joined in on the celebrations. Everyone from Arisha’s friends, their parents close friends and relatives were invited. The light of the party was the sparkle in Arisha’s eyes when she saw the festivities unfold. The party had something for everyone. It started with a fun bubble show that put smiles on all the children's faces. Apart from the show-stopper, Arisha high-profile guests like Dhruvi Jani, Ankit Raj, Gautam Vig, and DJ Khushi also came to the party and had a great time! The dance floor was never empty, the lights were never dim and from what we hear, no one was standing in the corner. Heera Shaikh and Farhan Azmi made this birthday extremely special for little Arisha and all of her friends. They enjoyed a variety of fun activities and had a lot of cake! From adults to tiny tots, everyone had fun and loved being a part of Arisha’s special day! Disclaimer- Content Produced by Hudson Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.

