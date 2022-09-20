Left Menu

Body of teen killed at children's home lies unclaimed in Mumbai morgue; search on for family

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:14 IST
Body of teen killed at children's home lies unclaimed in Mumbai morgue; search on for family
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police are searching for the parents of a 16-year-old boy from Delhi, whose body is lying unclaimed in a mortuary after he was killed by fellow inmates at a children's home in the city last month, an official said on Tuesday. The police had found the boy Haswan Nishad at Girgaon Chowpatty and placed him in a children's home in Matunga in August.

The teen was mentally unstable and could not communicate properly, an official said.

A few days later on August 16, the boy was killed by six inmates, including four minors, over a petty dispute, following which a case of murder was registered and the accused were held.

When he was alive, Haswan could speak only three words, "Paras School, Bastipada, Star Chowk" and hence, the police are working on these leads to identify and track down his parents, the official said.

A team from Mumbai police has reached Delhi to trace the boy's family, he said.

Even when the boy was alive, the city police had gotten in touch with their Delhi counterparts to get some information about the three words, but they also failed to locate such an address, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022