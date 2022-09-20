Amarrass Nights to return with musical evening on September 24

The September chapter of Amarrass Nights, a platform to promote and nurture folk artistes, will be held on Saturday at the Sunder Nursery here.

The performing artists at the upcoming event are two music groups from Uttarakhand --qawwali singers Rehmat-e-Nusrat and Kumaoni folk band HimaliMou.

Rehmat-e-Nusrat is known for bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless tradition of qawwali music. The group presents Qawwalis by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sufiyana kalaams by the great poets Amir Khusrao, Meera Bai, Baba Bulleh Shah, ghazals, Kabir Bhajans, and original compositions. It was formed in 2014 by lead vocalist and harmonium virtuoso Sarvjeet Tamta.

Hailing from Haldwani, HimaliMou will showcase several different styles of music from the region, including Jhora, Chanchari, Chapeli, Nyoli and Chait at the event.

Amarrass Nights is organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009.

The tickets for the event are available online at https://www.amarrass.com/events. Over the past decade, Amarrass has produced over 40 world-class events in Delhi/NCR, Jaipur and beyond with concerts by Barmer Boys, Charanjit Singh, Lakha Khan and late Sakar Khan, Gabacho Maroconnection, Madou Sidiki Diabate, Bagga Khan, Askari Naqvi, Jumme Khan and many more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)