Left Menu

Lil Nas X offered pizza to religious protestors gathered at his concert in Boston

American rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X, who often sparks outrage from conservative media recently capitalised on a moment of hate by turning it around with a gesture of kindness.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:47 IST
Lil Nas X offered pizza to religious protestors gathered at his concert in Boston
Lil Nas X (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X, who often sparks outrage from conservative media recently capitalised on a moment of hate by turning it around with a gesture of kindness. According to Variety, Nas X reposted a video on Twitter, which showed religious group protestors who gathered outside his Boston, Mass., concert on Sunday night. Along with it, he tweeted, "Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!"

Several hours later, the rapper posted another video of his team delivering free pizza to the group; however they declined the offer. Midway through the edited clip, the camera slows down and fixated on one of the protesters wearing a shirt that read "Christ's Forgiveness Ministries Revival," while Sufjan Stevens' 'Mystery of Love' played in the background. "Update: they didn't want the pizza but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors," Nas X captioned the video. He's currently on his 'Long Live Montero' tour, his first string of headlining dates.

He is scheduled to play at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, before hitting Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Altanta, Nashville, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco. From November 8 onwards, the 'Industry Baby' rapper will go overseas to wrap up the tour's last leg in Europe, which concludes on November 17 in Barcelona, Spain, as per Variety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022