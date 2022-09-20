Lil Nas X offered pizza to religious protestors gathered at his concert in Boston

American rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X, who often sparks outrage from conservative media recently capitalised on a moment of hate by turning it around with a gesture of kindness. According to Variety, Nas X reposted a video on Twitter, which showed religious group protestors who gathered outside his Boston, Mass., concert on Sunday night. Along with it, he tweeted, "Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!"

Several hours later, the rapper posted another video of his team delivering free pizza to the group; however they declined the offer. Midway through the edited clip, the camera slows down and fixated on one of the protesters wearing a shirt that read "Christ's Forgiveness Ministries Revival," while Sufjan Stevens' 'Mystery of Love' played in the background. "Update: they didn't want the pizza but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors," Nas X captioned the video. He's currently on his 'Long Live Montero' tour, his first string of headlining dates.

He is scheduled to play at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, before hitting Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Altanta, Nashville, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco. From November 8 onwards, the 'Industry Baby' rapper will go overseas to wrap up the tour's last leg in Europe, which concludes on November 17 in Barcelona, Spain, as per Variety.

