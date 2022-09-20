Left Menu

Maheep Kapoor recalls the time when Sanjay Kapoor had no work

Maheep Kapoor will be seen opening up about living through eroding fame and facing financial constraints in an upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:48 IST
Maheep Kapoor recalls the time when Sanjay Kapoor had no work
Maheep Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maheep Kapoor will be seen opening up about living through eroding fame and facing financial constraints in an upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'. In the latest episode, Maheep took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the difficult times that she and her family faced, as Sanjay Kapoor's career went through several ups and downs.

"There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz. The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family," she said on the show. Maheep has graced the famous Koffee couch with interior designer Gauri Khan and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Panday.

A day ago, Karan unveiled the episode's promo that has garnered netizens' attention, all thanks to Gauri's dating advice to her daughter Suhana. In the promo, Karan asks Gauri what dating advice she would pass on to her daughter Suhana, and she responds by saying "never date two boys at the same time", after which Karan burst out laughing. Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"!Maheep Kapoor was also in her elements. In another glimpse, Karan asks Maheep about an actor she thinks she would look good with, and she responds by saying, "Hrithik Roshan", leaving everyone in splits.

The episode will be out on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022