Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life; 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' looks at everyday life under the Empire

The first season of the ABC series recently took home three Emmy wins, including outstanding supporting actress in comedy for Sheryl Lee Ralph, outstanding writing for a comedy series for Brunson, and outstanding casting for a comedy series. 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' looks at everyday life under the Empire The new "Star Wars" television series "Andor" promises a look at the day-to-day lives of the people who eventually become heroes in the ongoing battle set in a galaxy far, far away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life; 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' looks at everyday life under the Empire
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life

Season two of American mockumentary sitcom "Abbott Elementary" will navigate the personal lives of several characters in new ways, its creator Quinta Brunson said. The first season of the ABC series recently took home three Emmy wins, including outstanding supporting actress in comedy for Sheryl Lee Ralph, outstanding writing for a comedy series for Brunson, and outstanding casting for a comedy series.

'Star Wars' series 'Andor' looks at everyday life under the Empire

The new "Star Wars" television series "Andor" promises a look at the day-to-day lives of the people who eventually become heroes in the ongoing battle set in a galaxy far, far away. "Andor," which debuts on the Disney+ streaming service on Wednesday, is a prequel to hit 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The main character is the titular Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022