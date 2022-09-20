Entertainment News Roundup: 'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life; 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' looks at everyday life under the Empire

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life

Season two of American mockumentary sitcom "Abbott Elementary" will navigate the personal lives of several characters in new ways, its creator Quinta Brunson said. The first season of the ABC series recently took home three Emmy wins, including outstanding supporting actress in comedy for Sheryl Lee Ralph, outstanding writing for a comedy series for Brunson, and outstanding casting for a comedy series.

'Star Wars' series 'Andor' looks at everyday life under the Empire

The new "Star Wars" television series "Andor" promises a look at the day-to-day lives of the people who eventually become heroes in the ongoing battle set in a galaxy far, far away. "Andor," which debuts on the Disney+ streaming service on Wednesday, is a prequel to hit 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The main character is the titular Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

