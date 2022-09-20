'Doctor G' trailer: Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's struggle as a male gynaecologist

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has enthralled the audiences and the critics with his unconventional roles over the years, is back with another unique project titled 'Doctor G', in which he will be seen essaying the role of a male gynaecologist. On Tuesday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer begins with Ayushmann being beaten up by a man for touching his wife during a check-up. He then goes on requesting and pleading with his female classmates to switch their departments. Then his colleague (Rakul Preet Singh) comes and gives him a reality check when she says he'll never succeed in ortho given he doesn't have a spine. Dejected, he goes back to the class that's led by Dr Nandini (Shefali Shah) who advises him to lose the 'male touch'. He struggles to understand the problems of his patient and overcome his fear. Anubhuti Kashyap has helmed 'Doctor G'.

"Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh, have brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India," Anubhuti said. Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th October. (ANI)

