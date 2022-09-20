Left Menu

Janhvi looks gorgeous in transition video, check out

Actor Janhvi Kapoor always keeps updating her fans with her glamorous pictures on her social media handle.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:51 IST
Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Janhvi Kapoor always keeps updating her fans with her glamorous pictures on her social media handle. On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, Janhvi drooped a transition video in which she looked stunning with her friend Muskan Chanana.

The actor transitioned from a bathrobe with black goggles to a white babycon dress. On the other hand, Muskan transitioned from a bathrobe with black goggles to a white crop top and short skirt. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cit24_IAavK/

The 'Dhadak' actor captioned the post, "all our extroverted friends screaming at us on a Friday night ( @orry1 )" They both flaunted their curves in the video.

Earlier, she uploaded her stunning picture in the same white bodycon dress and fans shower their love in the comment section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi, who recently enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie 'Goodluck Jerry', is now shooting for her next film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.'Mr and Mrs Mahi' also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmmika Mandanna starrer 'GoodBye'. (ANI)

