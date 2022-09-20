Left Menu

Police summon Asst director over actress Pauline Deepa's death

A film assistant director has been summoned by the city police in connection with the death of an upcoming actress Pauline Deepa in Chennai, a senior official said on Tuesday.Deepa 29, who had acted in films like Thupparivalan and Vaaidha was found dead at her rented apartment in Virugambakkam here on September 18.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:19 IST
Police summon Asst director over actress Pauline Deepa's death
  • Country:
  • India

A film assistant director has been summoned by the city police in connection with the death of an upcoming actress Pauline Deepa in Chennai, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Deepa (29), who had acted in films like 'Thupparivalan' and 'Vaaidha' was found dead at her rented apartment in Virugambakkam here on September 18. She had allegedly committed suicide by hanging, he said.

Police, who learnt about the death after her neighbours informed them, registered a case of suspicious death.

The police recovered a note from her house and are probing from all angles, the official said. ''We have summoned an assistant director, who was said to have been close to Pauline Jessica Deepa, in connection with her death,'' he added. PTI JSP ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022