Police summon Asst director over actress Pauline Deepa's death

A film assistant director has been summoned by the city police in connection with the death of an upcoming actress Pauline Deepa in Chennai, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Deepa (29), who had acted in films like 'Thupparivalan' and 'Vaaidha' was found dead at her rented apartment in Virugambakkam here on September 18. She had allegedly committed suicide by hanging, he said.

Police, who learnt about the death after her neighbours informed them, registered a case of suspicious death.

The police recovered a note from her house and are probing from all angles, the official said. ''We have summoned an assistant director, who was said to have been close to Pauline Jessica Deepa, in connection with her death,'' he added. PTI JSP ROH ROH

