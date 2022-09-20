Katrina drops a romantic picture with husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are head-over-heels in love with each other. The two have been treating us with their romantic moments ever since they tied the knot on December 9, 2021. On Tuesday, the two once again left everyone in awe of them with a new picture.

Katrina took to Instagram and posted a photograph that shows her and Vicky with their hands clasped together, enjoying the romantic monsoon weather. Katrina dropped a white heart emoji on the image.

In no time, the image went viral and #VicKat fans couldn't stop themselves from gushing over the lovely couple. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal." Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Apart from that, she is also a part of 'Merry Christmas' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. 'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

