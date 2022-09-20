Left Menu

Athiya Shetty is all hearts as KL Rahul scores fifty against Australia

Actress Athiya Shetty was extremely happy as her boyfriend and Team India vice-captain KL Rahul scored a half-century during the ongoing first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:37 IST
Athiya Shetty is all hearts as KL Rahul scores fifty against Australia
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Athiya Shetty was extremely happy as her boyfriend and Team India vice-captain KL Rahul scored a half-century during the ongoing first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali. Rahul scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. The right-handed batter smashed three massive sixes as he tore into Australia's bowling.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared KL Rahul's picture and captioned it with a red heart emoji. The batter was finally dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 12th over of the innings.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch had won the toss and opted to bowl first. KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with KL on a few tours of India. Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022