Left Menu

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:45 IST
Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023
  • Country:
  • United States

NBC will resume broadcasts of the Golden Globe awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Comcast-owned network canceled its January 2022 airing of the annual ceremony following a backlash over a lack of diversity and ethical lapses among the organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022