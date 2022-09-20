Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:45 IST
NBC will resume broadcasts of the Golden Globe awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Comcast-owned network canceled its January 2022 airing of the annual ceremony following a backlash over a lack of diversity and ethical lapses among the organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
