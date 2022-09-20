Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

NBC will resume its broadcast of the Golden Globe awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said in a statement on Tuesday. The Comcast-owned network canceled its January 2022 airing of the annual ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event, following a backlash over a lack of diversity and ethical lapses among the organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

A Los Angeles Times investigation published in February 2021 found the HFPA had no Black people among its 89 members and raised long-standing questions about the behavior of its journalist members, who were accused of soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios. The HFPA responded with a broad range of reforms, including new ethics guidelines and the addition of new members.

The organization admitted 103 new voters from 62 countries outside of the United States, bringing the total to 200. According to NBC, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with members that are 19.5% Latino, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

NBC said it had made a one-time commitment to air the Globes in 2023. After that, organizers can pursue other distribution opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)