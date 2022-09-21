Entertainment News Roundup: Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday; Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Alanis Morissette's COVID-stricken musical gets new life with U.S. tour

Alanis Morissette's musical "Little Jagged Pill" received 15 Tony nominations and won two of them for best book and best actress after opening on Broadway for the 2019-2020 season before being forced to close in 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the show had to close its curtains to new audiences in New York, it's been given a new life touring the United States and opening in London's West End.

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

NBC will resume its live broadcast of the Golden Globe awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said on Tuesday, citing organizers' steps to address ethics and a lack of diversity among voters. The Comcast-owned network said it had committed to airing the show for one year as part of an agreement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards. The Jan. 10 show also will stream on Peacock.

'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life

Season two of American mockumentary sitcom "Abbott Elementary" will navigate the personal lives of several characters in new ways, its creator Quinta Brunson said. The first season of the ABC series recently took home three Emmy wins, including outstanding supporting actress in comedy for Sheryl Lee Ralph, outstanding writing for a comedy series for Brunson, and outstanding casting for a comedy series.

Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday

U.S. President Joe Biden will host British rocker Elton John for a performance on Friday at the White House, according to a press release. The "Tiny Dancer" and "Crocodile Rock" hit maker, 75, will headline an event where Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are also set to speak, the White House said on Tuesday.

'Star Wars' series 'Andor' looks at everyday life under the Empire

The new "Star Wars" television series "Andor" promises a look at the day-to-day lives of the people who eventually become heroes in the ongoing battle set in a galaxy far, far away. "Andor," which debuts on the Disney+ streaming service on Wednesday, is a prequel to hit 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The main character is the titular Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

