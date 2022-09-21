Left Menu

At Beirut exhibit, Lebanese explore their capital's past

The exhibit reconstructs some scenes of the Lebanese capital's pre-civil war days, alongside photos, videos, and art installations. "We want this space to belong to the people of Beirut...

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 03:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 03:58 IST
At Beirut exhibit, Lebanese explore their capital's past

Lebanese artists, journalists and researchers have created a multidisciplinary exhibition in the historic building of Beit Beirut, revisiting the past of the city and exploring their relationship with Beirut today. The director of the "Allo, Beirut?" exhibition, Delphine Abirached Darmency, is a Franco-Lebanese journalist. She came up with the idea after she discovered the archives of Jean Prosper Gay-Para, owner of the once-famous Les Caves du Roy nightclub.

Darmency worked with a number of journalists and researchers to rebuild the history of Beirut's golden age from these archives, highlighting the 1960s of the Lebanese capital, "but also in a critical and analytical way, to understand what happened during this period that led up to a civil war in 1975," curator Roy Dib said. The exhibit reconstructs some scenes of the Lebanese capital's pre-civil war days, alongside photos, videos, and art installations.

"We want this space to belong to the people of Beirut... we wanted the exhibition, immersive, interactive, to feel you are included in it," said Darmency. "Allo, Beirut?" opened on Sept. 15 and is scheduled to run until 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; Chin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022