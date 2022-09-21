Left Menu

Check out Alia Bhatt's cute birthday wish for her 'pops' Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, shared an adorable birthday wish for her father Mahesh Bhatt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 07:45 IST
Check out Alia Bhatt's cute birthday wish for her 'pops' Mahesh Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, shared an adorable birthday wish for her father Mahesh Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a picture of her father on her story which she captioned, "happy birthday pops...may your days be full of aloo fry."

In the picture, the director could be seen holding a piece of potato fry. Director Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot with Kiran Bhatt at the age of 20. From his marriage with Kiran, Mahesh Bhatt also has two children Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Upon their separation, Mahesh Bhatt married actor Soni Razdan and has daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt with her.

Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Mahesh Bhatt made his directorial comeback from the film 'Sadak 2', which starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film was streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alia, on the other hand, was recently seen in a sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and south actor Nagarjuna. The film was released on September 9, 2022, and has collected over Rs 300 crores globally at the box office. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022