Riddhima Kapoor wishes sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's 41st birthday, her cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent warm wishes to the 'Heroine' actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 07:56 IST
Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's 41st birthday, her cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent warm wishes to the 'Heroine' actor. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Happy happiest bday darling bebo #beautifulinsideout."

In the picture, Riddhima could be seen standing next to Kareena and her aunt Reema Jain. Riddhima and Kareena share a very healthy sisterly bond as they are first cousins by birth.

Kareena is the daughter of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, whereas Riddhima is the daughter of Randhir's real brother and late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Meanwhile, the 'Tashan' actor turned a year older today. She is known for her spectacular performances in films like 'Kurbaan', 'Heroine', 'Jab We Met' and many more.

From romantic to action thriller, the 41-year-old actor has proven her worth in every genre and is among one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood. Kareena got married to actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The couple has worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003), 'Omkara' (2006) and but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she is also a part of director Hansal Mehta's next film. Talking about Riddhima, she is a jewellery designer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

