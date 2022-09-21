Left Menu

Popular comic-actor Raju Srivastava dies after 41 days in Delhi hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:00 IST
Raju Srivastava (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalization here, said his brother Dipoo Srivastava. He was 58.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel here. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.

''I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days,'' Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources.

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, the comedian tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show ''The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'' (2005).

Raju Srivastava had also featured in Hindi films such as ''Maine Pyar Kiya'', ''Baazigar'', the remake of ''Bombay to Goa'' and ''Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya''. He was the chairperson of the Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

