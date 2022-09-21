Deeply saddened by Raju Srivastava's death: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said he was deeply saddened by the death of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, and expressed condolences to his bereaved family and fans.In a tweet in Hindi, Singh described him as an adept performer and a person who had a lively and cheerful personality.The 58-year-old Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation here.Srivastava had suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel here.
In a tweet in Hindi, Singh described him as an adept performer and a person who had a lively and cheerful personality.
The 58-year-old Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation here.
Srivastava had suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel here. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on ventilator and never gained consciousness.
The minister tweeted: ''I am deeply saddened by the death of popular comedian-actor Raju Shrivastava. Besides being an adept performer, he also had a very lively and cheerful personality. He was also very active in the field of social activities. I express my condolences to his bereaved family and his admirers.''
