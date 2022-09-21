Kejriwal condoles demise of Raju Srivastava

Left Menu

Srivastava, 58, suffered a heart attack on August 8 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, where he underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on ventilator support and never gained consciousness.The death of famous comedian Raju Srivastava is very sad.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the death of popular comedian Raju Srivastava.

Srivastava, 58, suffered a heart attack on August 8 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on ventilator support and never gained consciousness.

''The death of famous comedian Raju Srivastava is very sad. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My sympathies are with his kin and admirers in this hour of grief,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Srivastava, counted among the most high-profile and experienced comics in the country, is survived by his wife and two children.

The artiste, who featured in Hindi films such as ''Maine Pyar Kiya'' and ''Baazigar'', was declared dead at 10:20 am, according to hospital sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

