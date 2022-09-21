Sri Lanka's national consumer price index soars 70.2% Y/Y in Aug

Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) surged 70.2% year-on-year in August after a 66.7% rise in July, the statistics department said on Wednesday. Food inflation climbed 84.6% in August, while non-food inflation was up 57.1%, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement http://www.statistics.gov.lk/WebReleases/NCPI_August_2022.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), released at the end of each month, is more closely monitored. It acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city.

