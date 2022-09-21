President Droupadi Murmu condoles the demise of Raju Srivastav

President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, paid rich tributes to comedian Raju Srivastav, who breathed his last at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being admitted on August 10 following a heart attack. Taking to Twitter, Murmu tweeted in Hindi, "The untimely demise of comedian Raju Srivastav is extremely sad. He had enthralled the audience with his comical performances. He gave a new identity to the comedy scene in India. My condolences to his family and fans."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, mourned the demise of Raju Srivastav. "Saddened to hear about the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava Ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow (sic)," AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote on his official Twitter account.

Raju Srivastav, 58, was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children. Apart from President Murmu and Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, other political leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Akhilesh Yadav among others have also paid condolences over the demise of Raju Srivatasv. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)