UP: BJP MLA, son booked after woman alleges rape, harassment

A BJP MLA has been booked for harassment and and his son for alleged rape after a 36-year-old woman lodged a complaint against them, police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR registered at Tajganj Police Station, the woman was allegedly raped by Laxmi Kant Verma, son of BJP MLA from the Fatehabad constituency Chhotey Lal Verma, back in 2003 when she was 17-years-old.

The woman was a friend of the MLA's daughter and would visit their house frequently, she said in her complaint.

On November 16, 2003, Laxmi Kant Verma gave her a drink allegedly laced with sedatives and after she fainted, he raped her, the woman said.

She claimed that the accused recorded a video of the act and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it, according to the complaint.

The woman said sometime later, Laxmi Kant Verma married her at a temple and got her a job as a receptionist at a cyber cafe in Agra that was owned by him and his friend.

The couple's firstborn was a girl and as the accused wanted the second child to be male, he forced her to get an abortion. She later gave birth to a son, the woman said.

In 2006, Laxmi Kant Verma married another woman from Rajasthan after forcing the complainant to sign divorce papers, according to the FIR. The woman said the BJP MLA and other family members of the accused were responsible for destroying her and her two children's lives.

SHO Tajganj Police Station Bhupendra Baliyan said, ''The complaint has been registered against Laxmikant Verma under sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage), 323 and 328 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 494 (bigamy) of the Indian Penal Code.'' PTI COR RHL

