UK lawmaker says Aiden Aslin among prisoners released by Russian-backed forces -statement

British lawmaker Robert Jenrick on Wednesday said Aiden Aslin was among the prisoners released by Russia on Wednesday following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I am delighted that my constituent, Aiden Aslin, and the other British prisoners of war held captive by the Russian authorities have finally been released and are on their way back to the UK," Jenrick said in an emailed statement.

Aslin was captured earlier this year then sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)