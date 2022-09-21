Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora convey birthday wishes to Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 41 on Wednesday as celebrities and members of her family poured wishes on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-09-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 23:16 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 41 on Wednesday as celebrities and members of her family poured wishes on social media. Bollywood celebrities and family members including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Ananya Pandey took to their Instagram story and wished their beloved "Bebo" on her 41st Birthday.

Karisma wished her sister and wrote, "Always got ur back my baby girl Happy birthday!" with a red heart. Aunt Neetu shared a beautiful picture with Kareena and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful inside out".

Malaika took her Instagram story and shared a Boomerang of 'Heroine' actor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling Bebo. Another year. Another candle n a Lifetime of memories." Sonam also took her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday To The OG! Love You Bebo!!"

Designer Manish Malhotra posted a glamorous picture with Kareena on her Instagram story and penned, "Most favourite and most beautiful @kareenakapoorkhan happy birthday love and love always." Ananya shared her childhood picture where she is holding Kareena's cover magazine and wrote, "Forever inspiration and favouritest in every way!! Happy birthday Bae-bo!!!!! The best ever" with a white heart.

Meanwhile, the 'Tashan' actor turned a year older today. She is known for her spectacular performances in films like 'Kurbaan', 'Heroine', 'Jab We Met' and many more.From romantic to action thriller, the 41-year-old actor has proven her worth in every genre and is among one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood. Kareena has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she is also a part of director Hansal Mehta's next film.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

