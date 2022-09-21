"I wish this was just a rumour": Comedian Sunil Pal condoles Raju Srivastav's death

Comedian Sunil Pal, on Wednesday, took to social media and shared his condolences following Raju Srivastav's death at AIIMS Delhi. Sunil shared a video on his Instagram handle which was captioned, "Alvida Raju bhai, jaldi milte hai."

In the video, he said, "Dear Raju bhai, today I came to know about this sad news. It is unbelievable and I wish today's day never came. For the past 40 days while you were fighting the battle, we were praying for a miracle." "Never even in our dreams we thought that such a thing will happen. It is a day of mourning for your family and all of us. I don't know how to believe this and I wish that this was just a rumour," continued Sunil.

Raju gained national acclaim during his run on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' was also very popular. He was known for his acute scrutiny and comical timing about various aspects of life. Sunil had also been among the contestants during the same season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and had even won it while Raju was a runner-up.

Raju was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this; his trainer took him to the hospital. Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. After staying on the ventilator for several weeks, Raju finally passed away on September 21. (ANI)

