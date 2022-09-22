Left Menu

'Nothing can be worse than what we have been through': Gauri Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan's arrest

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7, broke her silence on Aryan Khan's arrest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 08:54 IST
'Nothing can be worse than what we have been through': Gauri Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan's arrest
Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7, broke her silence on Aryan Khan's arrest. In the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, the star cast of Netflix's web show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey embraced the couch.

During their fun conversation, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director asked Gauri, "It has been such a tough ride for him (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but everything that the family has been through personally, and you all have emerged so strongly as a family. I know you as a mother and him as a father, we are members of the same family and I feel like I am your children's godparent as well. It hasn't been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever. What do you have to say about your own handling tough times when families go through something like this?" To which she replied, "As a family, we have been through, nothing can be worse than what we have just been through, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. All our friends, and so many people who we didn't know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this."

Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court. Gauri made her comeback to Karan Johar's chat show after 17 years.

The fun episode ended on a happy note with Gauri winning the rapid-fire round with 48% votes of the live audience. Produced by Karan Johar, the second season of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is currently streaming on Netflix, which received positive responses from the audience. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022