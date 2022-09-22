Left Menu

Boney Kapoor unveils Ajith Kumar's 'AK61' title, first look

Makers of the upcoming action film 'Thunivu' on Wednesday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Ajith Kumar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 09:33 IST
Ajith Kumar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming action film 'Thunivu' on Wednesday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Ajith Kumar. Taking to Instagram, producer Boney Kapoor shared the poster which he captioned "#Thunivu #NoGutsNoGlory #AK61FirstLook #AK61."

In the poster, south actor Ajith Kumar could be seen with white hair and a heavy white beard look, sitting while holding a gun in his hand. Soon after the first look of the 'Veeram' actor was out, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons, as the excitement for the upcoming actioner could be seen among the fans.

"Ak look firey," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Mass super."

"My dear thala," another fan wrote. Titled 'Thunivu', the film marks the third collaboration of director H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor after "Nerkonda paarvai" and "Valimai".

Meanwhile, the release date of the film is still awaited. Ajith was last seen in an action thriller film 'Valimai' which received mixed responses from the audience. He will be also seen in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film.

Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor's next production, a period sports entertainer film 'Maidaan' stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

