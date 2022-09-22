Left Menu

Anthony Bailey joins 'Wicked' film adaptation

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has boarded the cast of Wicked, a Universal Pictures musical film directed by John M Chu of Crazy Rich Asians fame.According to entertainment website Variety, Bailey was in talks to play the role of Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of the iconic stage production and Chu followed up on Twitter to confirm on Wednesday.Hes perfect, theyre perfect.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-09-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 09:57 IST
Anthony Bailey joins 'Wicked' film adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

''Bridgerton'' star Jonathan Bailey has boarded the cast of ''Wicked'', a Universal Pictures musical film directed by John M Chu of ''Crazy Rich Asians'' fame.

According to entertainment website Variety, Bailey was in talks to play the role of Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of the iconic stage production and Chu followed up on Twitter to confirm on Wednesday.

''He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever... I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!'' Chu wrote.

Bailey joins previously announced cast members Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who play Elphaba and Glinda respectively.

''Wicked'', an adaptation of the novel by Gregory Maguire, is a prequel to ''The Wizard of Oz'' and follows the school-age friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch. Fiyero is the main love interest in the story.

Besides playing Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series ''Bridgerton'', Bailey most recently appeared in the West End production of Mike Bartlett's play 'Cock'.

The first part of ''Wicked'' is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2024, followed by the second for Christmas Day 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022