Yami Gautam Says NO to Uncomfortable Beauty Standing with Faces Canada as Their Brand Ambassador

India With a Canadian heritage of 40+ years, Faces Canada best known for high-performance makeup and skincare, announces multifaceted Bollywood superstar Yami Gautam as their Brand Ambassador.

Yami Gautam, known for her sartorial choices of work, will be seen debuting in the world of make-up, advocating for comfortable beauty with Faces Canada.

These days many beauty brands fail to deliver products that are comfortable post-application and this is a major concern to the masses. Despite delivering the outward factors like long stay and array of shades available, beauty brands refrain from addressing the major concern about comfort.

Faces Canada takes up the challenge to offer a solution to this with beauty products that are super comfortable on one's skin without compromising on the glam quotient. Supporting the brand's proposition of, standing against uncomfortable beauty, Yami Gautam on-boarded with Faces Canada to be their Brand, Ambassador.

Talking about this special association with Face Canada, Yami Gautam said, "Being a part of the entertainment world, makeup has been an integral part of my life. There were times when I struggled due to excess use of make-up with severe repercussions. I believe this was my cue to be more conscious about beauty products that I endorse for an end consumer to use. After many years of contemplation, I was excited to find a partner like Faces Canada that echoed my thoughts and offered beauty, comfort, and glam. The brand stands against uncomfortable beauty with its wide range of multi-benefit products with Hydra Matte Foundation and Fresh Eyes Kajal. I could not think of a better brand to start my make-up journey with." Beauty pioneer Faces Canada presents a trendsetting and comfortable range of products starting from a varied range of foundations, and versatile eye products to Lipsticks that complement every mood. To name a few- light weight and good-for-skin foundation - the 3in1 Hydra Matte Foundation, liquid lipstick with zero dryness - Comfy Matte Liquid Lipstick, and a kajal with rose extracts to keep eyes fresh all day- Fresh Eyes Kajal! About Faces Canada Faces Canada has a 40-year of Canadian heritage and offers a unique variety of high-performance beauty and Skincare products. Beauty is about owning one's identity and wearing one's appearance with confidence. As a result, our products are designed to complement all ethnicities, skin types and tones, complexions, and textures. Faces Canada offers beauty products that are cruelty-free and hypoallergenic. Quality is the core value, the brand disapproves of animal testing, conforms to the most stringent requirements, and always uses safe ingredients. • https://www.facescanada.com/ • https://www.instagram.com/facescanada/ Available on Faces Canada, Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Myntra, Purplle To view the Image, Click on the link below: Faces Canada announces Yami Gautam as their Brand Ambassador

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)