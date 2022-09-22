Paramount+ announces premiere date for 'Criminal Minds' revival

The revival of the popular crime drama series ''Criminal Minds'' will stream on Paramount+ from November 24, the streaming platform has announced.

Showrunner Erica Messer made the announcement during the platform's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, reported entertainment outlet EW.

Titled ''Criminal Minds: Evolution'', the show will premiere with two episodes and new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, the revival brings back six fan favourite criminal profilers David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), JJ Jareau ( AJ Cook), and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) as they come up against their greatest threat yet: an unidentified subject of an investigation who has used the virus to build a network of serial killers.

''Criminal Minds: Evolution'' will have its midseason finale on December 15. The 10-episode season will return on January 12 with new episodes weekly until the series finale set for February 9.

Created by Jeff Davis, the original ''Criminal Minds'' went on to become one of the most watched shows on the TV channel CBS, where it aired in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons. The series concluded its run on the broadcaster in February 2020.

Messer also serves as executive producer and writer on the upcoming series.

