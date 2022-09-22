Left Menu

Raveena Tandon appointed as Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, on Thursday, was appointed as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, on Thursday, was appointed as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra. "We have witnessed Ms Raveena's passion and love for wildlife and her conservation on many occasions as Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador for Maharashtra," said Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Tandon described it as an honour to serve as the wildlife goodwill ambassador and said, "Honoured to join hands with Maharashtra Forest Department as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador. The mission is to work to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature. I am grateful for this platform and cannot wait to get to work with these dedicated & passionate individuals." Meanwhile, on the film front, Raveena was recently seen in a Pan India film 'KGF- Chapter 2' alongside south actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The 'Dulhe Raja' portrayed a negative character and the film was declared a blockbuster hit which collected over Rs 1000 crores at the box office worldwide.

She will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. Apart from that, she was recently announced as the lead actor of Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama film 'Patna Shukla. The film also Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik in prominent roles.

Raveena will begin shooting for the project in November 2022. (ANI)

