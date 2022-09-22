Left Menu

Kamal Haasan resumes work on 'Indian 2'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:24 IST
Kamal Haasan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Thursday started shooting for the remaining portions of upcoming film ''Indian 2''.

The Tamil movie is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller ''Indian'', which also starred Haasan.

The actor, whose last release was the superhit film ''Vikram'', took to Twitter to share the update.

''#Indian2 from today. @Udhaystalin @shankarshanmugh @LycaProductions @RedGiantMovies_,'' Haasan tweeted.

Production on the Shankar directorial officially resumed on August 24.

Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani also round out the cast of ''Indian 2''.

The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

