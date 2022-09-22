Left Menu

Disney’s 'Strange World' to release in India on November 25

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:56 IST
Disney's animation movie ''Strange World'' will hit the theatres in India on November 25.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios project, centres on a family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast features Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade; Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan and Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things.

“Strange World” is directed by Don Hall. Qui Nguyen has penned the movie and also serves as co-director. The film is produced by Roy Conli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

