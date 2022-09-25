Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Thirteen years later, 'Avatar' to return with a focus on family

The first sequel to blockbuster movie "Avatar" will focus on a theme of protecting family and will expand the world of Pandora that enchanted audiences more than a decade ago, the movie's stars told Reuters. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is scheduled to reach theaters in December. Ahead of that, Walt Disney Co is releasing a remastered version of the original 2009 film in cinemas starting on Friday.

Soccer-Mourinho's got rapping talent in Stormzy's new song

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has come up with some memorable quotes in his career but he probably never thought his words would one day turn into lyrics for a British rapper. Stormzy released his new song 'Mel Made Me Do It' on Friday, which includes what the Portuguese coach said in 2014 when his Chelsea side lost 1-0 at Aston Villa after Mourinho and two of his players were sent off.

Betty White's belongings being auctioned for the public to take home

Over 1,600 belongings from the late American actor Betty White will be up for auction this week, from her old TV and Disney VHS collection to her Cadillac. Taking place both online and in-person, the auction at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 also includes her dining room table, a blue ceramic horse, and her leather baby shoes. The list goes on.

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher dies at 88- AP

Actress Louise Fletcher, who won an Academy Award for her role in the 1975 film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died at 88, the Associated Press reported late Friday. Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told the news agency, without giving a cause for her death.

Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show starting in February

The National Football League has reached a multiyear deal with Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championship game in February 2023, the league said on Thursday. The Super Bowl is usually the most watched television event of the year in the United States, and the halftime show has become a showcase, featuring such notable artists as The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna.

Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

Netflix Inc dropped its lawsuit against the creators of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" after reaching a settlement, according to person familiar with the matter. The streaming service filed a copyright infringement suit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in Washington in late July, three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" in the U.S. capital's Kennedy Center.

Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soiree

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and about 2,000 fans on Friday basked in a performance at the White House by musical legend and activist Elton John, who is on a lengthy farewell tour in the United States. The British superstar performed hit songs such as "Rocketman," "Your Song" and "Tiny Dancer" from the South Lawn, singing and playing piano in an open air structure set up for the performance, which at one point moved Biden to tears.

