New seasons of Netflix show 'The Crown' 'You' and 'The Witcher' get release dates

Netflix has set premiere dates for the new seasons of popular shows ''The Crown'', ''You'' and ''The Witcher''. The streaming service made the announcements during its global fan event Tudum on Saturday and also showcased exclusive footage from the shows.

Drama series ''The Crown'', a fictional take on the British Royal Family, will return with its fifth season on November 9.

A new set of actors will be playing the who's who of the British monarchy in the latest chapter of the Peter Morgan-created show.

British veteran Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II while Jonathan Pryce will play her husband, Prince Philip. Lesley Manville will be seen as the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret.

Dominic West is stepping into the role of Prince Charles with Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana and Jonny Lee Miller starring as Prime Minister John Major.

The fourth season of Penn Badgley-led ''You'' has been divided into two parts. The first part will debut on Netflix's platform on February 10, 2023 followed by the second instalment on March 10.

Adapted from the books ''You'' and ''Hidden Bodies'' by Caroline Kepnes, ''You'' has been developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

It features Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker and a former bookstore manager.

The fourth season's first teaser is set in London and reveals that Joe has taken on the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore.

Tati Gabrielle, whose character of Marienne was introduced in season three, also returns along with a new cast that includes Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers.

Henry Cavill-starrer ''The Witcher'' will make a comeback with its third season in the summer of 2023.

Though the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the new season will take forward the adventures of its three leads -- Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

But before ''The Witcher'' returns with season three, prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin'' will make its debut on Netflix on December 3 this year.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher”, the prequel will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

It features Sophia Brown as ''Eile'', Laurence O'Fuarain as ''Fjall'', and Michelle Yeoh as “Scian”. Oscar-nominated actor Minnie Driver has joined the cast as well.

Netflix also set the premiere date for its new multi-lingual series ''1899'', created by ''Dark'' duo Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

The show is a period horror about European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the US aboard a ship.

The story will follow the lives of the passengers, a mixed bag of European origins who are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad.

When they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

''1899'' features an ensemble cast of Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial and Anton Lesser.

