Left Menu

Tickets for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' capped at Rs 100 for Navratri

National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:36 IST
Tickets for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' capped at Rs 100 for Navratri
Ayan Mukerji Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Sunday announced that the team of ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'' will be offering the film's tickets at Rs 100 for the next four days to mark the Navratri festival.

In an Instagram post, the filmmaker said the new ''scheme'' is a result of the team's experience during the National Cinema Day on Friday, when ticket prices were offered at a ''celebratory admission price'' of Rs 75 at over 4000 screens across the country.

Tickets of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer will be available at Rs 100 each from September 26 to September 29, Mukerji said.

''Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about ! ''With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all... and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy 'Brahmastra' this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow!'' the filmmaker wrote.

The big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9 and raised over Rs 360 crores globally in gross figures. ''Brahmastra'' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by ''RRR'' director S S Rajamouli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022