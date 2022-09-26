Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday.

Entertainment News Roundup: Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona; Polish venue cancels Roger Waters gigs after Ukraine comments
Rihanna Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

Polish venue cancels Roger Waters gigs after Ukraine comments

Concerts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters were cancelled by a venue in the Polish city of Krakow, organisers said on Sunday, after the artist's comments on the war in Ukraine caused a storm of criticism. Waters had been due to appear in Krakow next April, but Polish media reports about an open letter he wrote to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska urging her to ask her husband to choose "a different route" and criticising the West for supplying Ukraine with arms provoked a fierce backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

