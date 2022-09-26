Left Menu

Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of 'Ram Setu', film to release on Oct 25

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 13:52 IST
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday shared the official teaser of his much-awaited movie ''Ram Setu''.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of ''Parmanu'' and ''Tere Bin Laden'' fame, the action-adventure movie features Kumar as an archaeologist.

The 55-year-old actor took to social media to share the poster and the teaser that shows his character racing against time to save the eponymous limestone bridge, which is buried underwater.

''The first glimpse of 'Ram Setu'... just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide,'' Kumar tweeted.

The teaser has plenty of chase sequences, underwater diving scenes, in which Kumar is seen wearing a special suit, and high-octane action scenes in picturesque locations.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The bridge which is submerged in the water is roughly 100 metres wide and up to 10 metres in depth.

''Ram Setu'' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

The movie is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

