Actor Sreenath Bhasi taken into police custody for questioning in verbal abuse case

The Kochi city police on Monday took into custody Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly hurling abusive words at a woman journalist during an interview, police said.

The actor was summoned by police to Maradu station in Kochi city on the basis of the complaint filed by the journalist of an online media.

''He is in our custody. His statement is being recorded,'' a police officer said.

A case was registered last week against Bhasi based on the journalist's complaint that the actor used abusive words when she was interviewing him at a hotel here last week.

