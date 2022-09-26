Dr. Dre shares advice for Rihanna ahead of 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

American rapper and record producer Dr Dre has shared some wisdom for Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance in February 2023. According to Variety, during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, he said, "Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do [the Halftime Show] and I'm a super fan of Rihanna. I can't wait to see what she's going to do."

Dre continued, "I just like her and what she does and her get down and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It's fantastic." He also commented that Rihanna "has the opportunity to really blow us away," before adding, "I know we set the bar extremely high." He also made sure to give Rihanna a few pointers ahead of the performance planning: "Put the right people around you and have fun. That's basically what it is -- making sure you have the right creative people around you," reported Variety.

Rihanna sneakily confirmed to the world that she would be headlining the LVII Halftime Show with a picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram. Roc Nation followed shortly after, officially confirming their participation as the strategic entertainment advisors of Rihanna's live performance.

This year Dre gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. As per Variety, reflecting on his 2022 Super Bowl performance, the rapper admitted that he was "extremely nervous," but when it came down to it, it was "the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you" that made the show. (ANI)

