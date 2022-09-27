Entertainment News Roundup: Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona; Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the U.S. music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction

From an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car to costumes worn by Daniel Craig in "No Time to Die", an array of James Bond props and memorabilia are being offered at a charity auction soon as the film franchise celebrates 60 years. The two-part sale will be held as a live auction on Wednesday and an online auction with bidding open until James Bond Day on Oct. 5 - the date the world premiere for the first film about the suave British secret agent - "Dr. No" - was held in 1962.

Polish venue cancels Roger Waters gigs after Ukraine comments

Concerts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters were canceled by a venue in the Polish city of Krakow, organizers said on Sunday after the artist's comments on the war in Ukraine caused a storm of criticism. Waters had been due to appear in Krakow next April, but Polish media reports about an open letter he wrote to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska urging her to ask her husband to choose "a different route" and criticizing the West for supplying Ukraine with arms provoked a fierce backlash.

Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

Netflix Inc dropped its lawsuit against the creators of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" after reaching a settlement, according to person familiar with the matter. The streaming service filed a copyright infringement suit against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in Washington in late July, three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" in the U.S. capital's Kennedy Center.

