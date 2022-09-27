Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan "best actors"

The performances of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha' have left Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan in awe of them. After watching the latest film of her hubby Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, Kareena took to Instagram Story and praised them.

"Best film best actors best story best directors...what a film...blockbuster," she wrote, adding a string of red heart and fire emojis. Kareena has worked with Hrithik in several films such as 'Yaadein', 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 30. Radhika Apte is also a part of 'Vikram Vedha'. (ANI)

